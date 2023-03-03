Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Prachi Hada Learns To Drive An Autorickshaw For 'Teri Meri Dooriyaann'

Prachi Hada Learns To Drive An Autorickshaw For 'Teri Meri Dooriyaann'

'A Thursday' actress Prachi Hada, who plays the character of Keerat in the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', shared her experience of driving an autorickshaw for a sequence where she went out in search for her elder sister.

'A Thursday' actress Prachi Hada, who plays the character of Keerat in the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', shared her experience of driving an autorickshaw for a sequence where she went out in search for her elder sister.

She said: "The auto driver trained me to drive the rickshaw. But eventually, during the ride, there was a mishap that had taken place while driving the vehicle. It was a major accident but we are grateful that we did not get hurt that much and that all are safe and sound."

Prachi was also seen in a short film, 'Nazariyan' that was released in 2021. She shared further about getting injured while shooting for the sequence.

"I received some injuries on my arms and head. The scene had around four to five people involved and everyone somehow got injured but we are glad to have a cooperative production house that acted promptly and made sure we received immediate aid. I took three rounds, and it was a fun experience riding the rickshaw, it is not that tough though to start the vehicle even after all the tragedy, I did take some time but later succeeded," she concluded.

'Teri Meri Doriyaann' airs on Star Plus.

