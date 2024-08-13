'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer

'Pokémon' series voice actress Rachael Lillis, who lent her voice to the series' iconic characters of Misty and Jessie, breathed her last recently. She died on August 10, after battling breast cancer at the age of 46.
Rachael Lillis' death was announced by Veronica Taylor, who plays Pokémon's lead character Ash Ketchum.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Taylor wrote: “We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills.''
She added, ''I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be around, was incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory for moments - real or animated. She worked hard and cared deeply.''
''I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. She passed away during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower,'' Taylor wrote and concluded her eulogy, ''Like those shooting stars, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.''
Rachael Lillis was born in Niagara Falls, New York, in 1978. She got trained in opera at university before becoming a voice actor. As per IMDB, she gave her voice for 423 episodes of 'Pokémon' series between 1997 and 2015. Apart from lending her voice for Misty and Jessie in 'Pokémon', she also voiced the character Jigglypuff. Her voice was also used in video games, including Nintendo’s popular Super Smash Bros. game series.
May Rachael Lillis' soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.