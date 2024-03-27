'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms Reboot, Shares Update About Johnny Depp's Character

The last ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie was released in 2017. Fans have been waiting for the sixth movie of the franchise for a long time now. Recently producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared an important update about this much-awaited film. The producer revealed that the next movie of the franchise will be a reboot and Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, may not be a part of it.
In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned that the sixth ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie will be a reboot rather than a direct sequel to the previous film. He also talked about the strained relationship he shares with Disney. He said, “’Pirates of the Caribbean’ will be akin to a franchise reboot rather than a direct sequel to ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’.”
Bruckheimer also mentioned that Disney tried to “cut ties to be safe.” This incident follows Johnny Deep’s involvement in his most controversial case. Depp was involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. This case strained his relationship with Disney. Although the verdict was ruled in favour of Depp, his return remains dicey.
The producer acknowledged how Depp made the franchise grow popular across the globe. He praised him for how he breathed life into Jack Sparrow. While Depp’s participation is not yet confirmed, this news has left fans wondering if Jack Sparrow will no longer be a part of the franchise. A reboot will help the producers release the film swiftly and not leave fans waiting.
While a lot of details about this reboot are under wraps, this development has left fans excited for the revival of the franchise.