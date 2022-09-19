Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pete Davidson Is 'Having The Time Of His Life' Following Kim Kardashian Split

Comedian Pete Davidson is enjoying his life after breaking up with reality TV personality Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 6:10 pm

Comedian Pete Davidson is enjoying his life after breaking up with reality TV personality Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

Giving an update of the comedian's current life was Martha Stewart, who previously found herself in a bizarre rumour that she's dating him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview, the lifestyle guru said Pete is busy with several film productions.

"He's doing two movies at the present time," she said while promoting her Green Mountain Coffee Roasters partnership to E! News.

Stewart also shared that the 'Saturday Night Live' alum's "agreed to do my podcast," though they haven't locked in a date for the podcast.

Stewart went on to share that Pete is currently living the best of his life despite splitting from 'The Kardashians' star.

"He's having the time of his life," Stewart claimed.

"This guy is a talented actor (and) comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He's fun."

Related stories

This Is Why Pete Davidson Reportedly Dumped Kim Kardashian

After Break Up With Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson In 'Trauma Therapy' Following Kanye West's Attacks On Social Media

Kim Kardashian Ends Romantic Relationship With Pete Davidson Over His 'Immaturity'

Stewart's comment arrived after she addressed viral memes that suggested that she and the comedian were hooking up after they were spotted together shortly post it became public that Pete had broken up with Kim.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," the 81-year-old told DailyMail.com.

She went on to explain, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Martha was responding to a viral tweet featuring her holding hands with Pete as she posed for a photo with the former couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

A fan captioned the photoshoot, which has received over 44,000 likes, "We should've seen this coming."

Prior to this, Stewart claimed that Kim and Pete's relationship was "unlikely" but felt that the pair were "cute together."

She said, "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

Kim and Pete called it quits after dating for nine months.

The pair, who were first linked in October last year, reportedly broke up due to "immaturity and young age." However, a friend of Davidson claimed that 'The King of Staten Island' star dumped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum.

"She's 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," Johnny Potenza said.

"Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man of his age it was childish - a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn't last."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Break-up TV Personality Martha Stewart Dating Rumours Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'