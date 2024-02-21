Art & Entertainment

Performance Of His CCL Team Pacers Impresses Sonu Sood Ahead Of Tournament

Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ (CCL), is pretty happy with the way his team Punjab de Sher has performed during the practise sessions.

February 21, 2024

Sonu, who serves as the skipper for Punjab de Sher, is specifically impressed with the performance of his pacers during the practice.

The ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ features notable figures such as Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Mohanlal, Bobby Deol and Manoj Tiwari.

Talking about what lies ahead in the tournament for his team, the ‘Yuva’ actor said in a statement: “CCL is an opportunity for us to venture into sports and bring out the best of ourselves in sports by taking a break from on-screen and getting on-field. This season, the stakes are even higher as our matches will be broadcasting live on JioCinema, reaching a vast audience across the platform.”

He further mentioned that before the start of the upcoming season their practice games showed their progress.

He said: “I'm happy with how our fast bowlers performed during the practice matches, proving we have a strong team and a long run ahead. We will surely give a tough time to the opponents in this season.This season, I surely believe we can win! With our hard work and solid performance, Punjab de Sher is ready to compete and make a statement in the tournament.”

‘CCL’ season 10 will drop on JioCinema on February 23.

