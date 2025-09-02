Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra starrer earned Rs 3.50 crore on the fourth day of its release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Param Sundari box office
Param Sundari box office collection Day 4 Photo: YouTube/Maddock Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Param Sundari failed to pass the Monday test

  • Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer earned only Rs 3.50 crore on Day 4

  • The film released in theatres on August 29

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari hit the screens on August 29. The cross-cultural rom-com opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audience and had a decent start at the box office. On Day 2 and Day 3, it saw growth in its earnings, but failed to pass the Monday test, as the collection dropped significantly. Have a look at Param Sundari's Day 4 box office collection.

Param Sundari box office collection Day 4

On Friday, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore, on its first Saturday it minted Rs 9.25 crore, on Day 3 the rom-com collected Rs 10.25, and on its first Monday, Janhvi-Sidharth starrer raked in an estimated Rs 3.50 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Param Sundari stands at Rs 30.25 crore in four days.

It had an overall 10.67% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Afternoon and night shows had the maximum occupancy of 11.97% and 11.42%, while morning and evening shows recorded 8.57% and 10.73%, respectively.

Still - IMDB
Param Sundari Review | Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Are The Year’s Dullest Duo In Kerala-Tourism-Ad Disaster

BY Debanjan Dhar

Ahead of its release, Param Sundari faced controversies. It received flak for the alleged similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Janhvi also received criticism for her accent in the film. Also, a Christian group filed a complaint for a 'flirty Church scene' between the lead pair.

Param Sundari box office collection day 3 - X
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Param Sundari reads: "Don’t be mistaken in looking for wit or spark on this film. There’s no purpose here—only a bland regurgitation of the vast unfamiliarity a Delhi hunk like Param encounters in Kerala. Scenes run on, diffuse and you wouldn’t even bother. The only thing prepossessing the makers is flinging every cultural cliché at the wall. Param Sundari puts up a flamboyant show of Kerala—but viewed firmly through a standardising, northerner lens. So, there are ample digs of casually racist, gleefully insensitive humour, starting right when Param zeroes in on Kerala. Pronunciations are obviously mangled."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  2. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

  4. England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Sonny Baker To Make One-Day International Debut - Check ENG Playing XI

  5. SA20 2025 Auction: Shakib Al Hasan, James Anderson Among Overseas Stars In Record Player Pool

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World Championships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  2. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  3. Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

  4. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  5. Marching With The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  5. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  2. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  3. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  4. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

  5. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  6. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

  7. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  8. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment