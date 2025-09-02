Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

Param Sundari failed to pass the Monday test
Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer earned only Rs 3.50 crore on Day 4
The film released in theatres on August 29
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari hit the screens on August 29. The cross-cultural rom-com opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audience and had a decent start at the box office. On Day 2 and Day 3, it saw growth in its earnings, but failed to pass the Monday test, as the collection dropped significantly. Have a look at Param Sundari's Day 4 box office collection.
Param Sundari box office collection Day 4
On Friday, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore, on its first Saturday it minted Rs 9.25 crore, on Day 3 the rom-com collected Rs 10.25, and on its first Monday, Janhvi-Sidharth starrer raked in an estimated Rs 3.50 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Param Sundari stands at Rs 30.25 crore in four days.
It had an overall 10.67% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Afternoon and night shows had the maximum occupancy of 11.97% and 11.42%, while morning and evening shows recorded 8.57% and 10.73%, respectively.
Ahead of its release, Param Sundari faced controversies. It received flak for the alleged similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Janhvi also received criticism for her accent in the film. Also, a Christian group filed a complaint for a 'flirty Church scene' between the lead pair.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Param Sundari reads: "Don’t be mistaken in looking for wit or spark on this film. There’s no purpose here—only a bland regurgitation of the vast unfamiliarity a Delhi hunk like Param encounters in Kerala. Scenes run on, diffuse and you wouldn’t even bother. The only thing prepossessing the makers is flinging every cultural cliché at the wall. Param Sundari puts up a flamboyant show of Kerala—but viewed firmly through a standardising, northerner lens. So, there are ample digs of casually racist, gleefully insensitive humour, starting right when Param zeroes in on Kerala. Pronunciations are obviously mangled."