Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Param Sundari reads: "Don’t be mistaken in looking for wit or spark on this film. There’s no purpose here—only a bland regurgitation of the vast unfamiliarity a Delhi hunk like Param encounters in Kerala. Scenes run on, diffuse and you wouldn’t even bother. The only thing prepossessing the makers is flinging every cultural cliché at the wall. Param Sundari puts up a flamboyant show of Kerala—but viewed firmly through a standardising, northerner lens. So, there are ample digs of casually racist, gleefully insensitive humour, starting right when Param zeroes in on Kerala. Pronunciations are obviously mangled."