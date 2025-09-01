Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark

Param Sundari earned Rs 10.25 crore on Day 3
The total collection of Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer stands at Rs 26.75 crore
The rom-com released in theatres on August 29
Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, was one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The film marks Janhvi and Sidharth's first collaboration together, and audiences were eagerly waiting for the fresh pairing on screen. After several delays, the rom-com finally arrived in theatres on August 29. It opened to mixed reviews, mostly positive, from critics and audiences alike. Though there were flaws in the film, they loved Janhvi and Sidharth's chemistry, the songs and the cinematography. After opening at Rs 7.25 crore, Param Sundari saw growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Have a look at the box office report here.
Param Sundari box office collection Day 3
As per a report in Sacnilk, after a decent Rs 7.25 crore, Param Sundari witnessed a growth of 27.59%, as it collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Saturday. On Sunday, it earned Rs 10.25 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 26.75 crore in three days.
Here's the day-wise box office collections of Param Sundari
Day 1 - Rs 7.25 crore
Day 2 - Rs 9.25 crore
Day 3 - Rs 10.25 crore (early estimates)
Total - Rs 26.75 crore
Param Sundari worldwide box office collection
As per reports, the Janhvi-Sidharth starrer has earned over $1.1 million in the overseas markets, which is approximately Rs 11 crore. So, the opening weekend haul is Rs 43 crore. Param Sundari has outdone the lifetime haul of the recently released Dhadak 2. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer had collected Rs 36 crore at the worldwide box office.
Param Sundari is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota.