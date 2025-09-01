Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, was one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The film marks Janhvi and Sidharth's first collaboration together, and audiences were eagerly waiting for the fresh pairing on screen. After several delays, the rom-com finally arrived in theatres on August 29. It opened to mixed reviews, mostly positive, from critics and audiences alike. Though there were flaws in the film, they loved Janhvi and Sidharth's chemistry, the songs and the cinematography. After opening at Rs 7.25 crore, Param Sundari saw growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Have a look at the box office report here.