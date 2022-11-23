Pankaj Tripathi On Why He Rejects Regional Films: I Feel I Won't Be Able To Do Justice To Them

It would not be wrong to say that Pankaj Tripathi is an actor par excellence and certainly one of the finest actors present in the Indian film industry. However, Tripathi has never been seen in any other industry apart from Bollywood, be it Hollywood or regional cinema, specially at a time when filmmakers are wanting to work with him.

The actor, who’s done a small role in Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction’, has now opened up on why he prefers to work in Bollywood, and ends up saying no to regional film industries.

Speaking at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, Tripathi revealed, “While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It's because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better). Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won't be able to do justice to those films because I won't be able to speak the language.”

Pankaj Tripathi Instagram

However, he is open to do so but only on one condition. “Having said that, if someone can write a Hindi-speaking character for me, then I am open to working in any language film,” he added.

Earlier too, while talking to PTI, the actor had mentioned that he would not like his lines to be dubbed by someone else. “I don’t like the idea of speaking in a language I am not comfortable with in any film or web series. I’m not in favour of my dialogues being mouthed by someone else. My acting and expressions are complemented by my voice. Otherwise, my role is incomplete,” Tripathi had said.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. He has an interesting lineup ahead, including the third instalment of ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey 3’, and India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic titled ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal’.