Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pan Nalin Says Regional Cinema's Rise Symbolic Of India's Progress

Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin, whose Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' or 'Last Film Show' has been sent as India's official entry for the 95th edition of Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category, feels that regional cinema of India gaining prominence at the global level is an indication of India's progress on the international stage.

Pan Nalin
Pan Nalin Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:08 pm

Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin, whose Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' or 'Last Film Show' has been sent as India's official entry for the 95th edition of Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category, feels that regional cinema of India gaining prominence at the global level is an indication of India's progress on the international stage.

Elaborating on the same, the director told IANS: "'Last Film Show' or 'Chhello Show', as we know it, is one of my greatest achievements. The respect and admiration the movie has amassed across the globe, to the point that it was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars, warms my heart. The rise of regional cinema is symbolic of India's leaping progress not just on a national but on a global scale."

The makers of the film recently released an unseen footage from the film, which is exclusively to stream on IMDb's website.

Reacting to the same, Pan said: "I'm delighted to premiere an exclusive glimpse of the movie on IMDb. For years, the platform has served cinema audiences worldwide, championing authentic storytelling irrespective of scale. I couldn't think of a better platform to debut unseen excerpts from the film."

Written, directed and produced by Pan, the film has been produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, and Monsoon Films. It essays the tale of nine-year-old Samay, played by Bhavin Rabari, enthralled by the magic of movies yet struck down by destiny.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pan Nalin Pan Nalin Films Regional Cinema Filmmaker Chhello Show Chhello Show Oscar Entry Last Film Show Bollywood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC