On Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional Remembering late Rishi Kapoor

On an upcoming episode of 'Dance Deewane Juniors', the show's judge, actor Neetu Kapoor, will be seen experiencing an emotional moment as she recalls her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is seen getting down and affectionately remembering her spouse as a contestant's grandma remembers her prior bond with Rishi. Rishi passed away in 2020 after a long fight with cancer.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor married in 1980 and have two children: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, one of India's most popular performers, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and relocated to New York for treatment. He died in April 2020, at the age of 67, after a protracted fight with the illness.

A contestant's grandma tells Neetu Kapoor about her family's relationship with Rishi in a video from an upcoming episode of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. "My husband met Rishi Ji in 1974 and he would often talk about him," she recalls. Rishi Ji was always there for my husband, and I'd like to sing a few lyrics in his honor." Neetu Kapoor is seen becoming upset and crying as she sings Reshma's classic hit 'Lambi Judaai'.

Soon after, Neetu Kapoor returns to the judge's chair and discusses how so many people share tales with Rishi that she always feels linked to him. "Rishi Ji is not here," she continues, "but I meet someone every day who reminds me of him." Everyone has a tale to tell about him. He's still tied to me in some way, someplace.”

Neetu Kapoor is back on the big screen as a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors', a children's dance reality program. The next show will include an homage to Rishi Kapoor.



Neetu Kapoor will also appear on film for the first time in over a decade. She appears in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

Her last appearance was in the 2013 film 'Besharam', in which she co-starred alongside Rishi and Ranbir.