Actor-director Olivia Wilde was in midst of a presentation before a Las Vegas audience when she was handed a mysterious envelope, which the audience thought of as an elaborate joke. However, shockingly those were legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde was introducing a footage from her upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at CinemaCon, the annual movie theatre industry gathering when she was interrupted on which she asked, "This is for me, right?"

As she opened the envelope marked ‘personal and confidential’, Wilde said, "Very mysterious. I'm going to open it now.” She glanced at the contents and said, Is this a script? OK, got it. Thank you," and returned to her presentation without missing a beat.

The envelope was never brought up again throughout the presentation which led to the speculation that someone was just trying to slip in a new screenplay. But it was revealed on April 27 that it had legal papers regarding Wilde’s two children with television actor Sudeikis.

A source told AFP Wednesday, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner." Further added the source.

Wilde’s representative have not responded yet about this matter.