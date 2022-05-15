Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley To Reunite For Comedy Film 'Wicked Little Letters'

The film is based on a true story and will see Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and 'Chernobyl' star Jessie Buckley playing neighbours who come together to solve a mystery.

Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley To Reunite For Comedy Film 'Wicked Little Letters'
Actors Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 3:36 pm

'The Lost Daughter' actors Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are set to reteam for the comedy film 'Wicked Little Letters,' set at French powerhouse Studiocanal.

Related stories

Pankaj Tripathi: Never Felt The Need To Pursue A Flamboyant Lifestyle

Five Bollywood Films That Illustrate The Wrath Of Climate Change

According to Deadline, Thea Sharrock is directing the movie from a script by British actor and writer Jonny Sweet.

"'Wicked Little Letters' is a divine comedy with a profoundly moving core. Hilarious, witty, joyous and based on a true story as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. Watching this film will be like hitting your funny bone; when the tears of pain and laughter are impossible to separate,” Sharrock said in a statement.

The film is based on a true story and will see Oscar-winner Colman and 'Chernobyl' star Buckley playing neighbours who come together to solve a mystery.

Principal photography on the project is scheduled to start later this year in the UK. 

Colman will also produce the movie via her South Of The River banner along with Ed Sinclair. Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are executive producers for Studiocanal. 

[With Inputs From PTI

Tags

Art & Entertainment Olivia Colman Jessie Buckle Hollywood Film Industry Film Actor/Actress Movies Film Actor Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uber Cup: Korea Dethrone China After Epic Final

Uber Cup: Korea Dethrone China After Epic Final

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal