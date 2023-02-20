Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Nysa Devgn Attends Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha's Birthday Bash, Aryan Khan Joins Too

Nysa Devgn Attends Bhumi Pednekar’s Sister Samiksha’s Birthday Bash, Aryan Khan Joins Too

Bhumi Pednekar hosted her sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday with a grand bash in Mumbai, and it was attended by several star kids. 

Star kids at Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha’s party
Star kids at Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha’s party Viral Bhayani/Varinder Chawla

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 4:50 pm

Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samisksha Pednekar celebrated her birthday with a grand birthday bash in Mumbai. The event was attended by Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn, and joining them was Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Also spotted was Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, who regularly features at several Bollywood’s parties these days.

Bhumi and Samiksha, who is an entrepreneur, posed for the shutterbugs, and they looked lovely. While Bhumi opted for a nude-tone outfit and a shoulder top with matching pants, her sister decided to go for an black look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Nysa Devgan, on the other hand, was seen in orange top and jeans, while Aryan decided to go all-black. Both Nysa and Aryan walked towards the party venue and paparazzi called their names for the photos. Nysa obliged with a smile, but Aryan just went inside the party.

On the work front, Bhumi last featured in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Hai Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will now be seen in several projects including ‘Bheed’, ‘Bhakshak’ and ‘The Lady Killer’. On the other hand, Aryan will debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

