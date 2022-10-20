Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Noah Centineo Of 'Black Adam' Shares His Experience Growing Up With DC Comics

Actor Noah Centineo, who plays the role of Atom Smasher in the recently released superhero film 'Black Adam', recently shared his memories of reading and being consumed by DC comics.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 5:17 pm

The actor told IANS: "I grew up pretending to have superpowers in my room. I grew up watching animated DC films. I remember spending hours with those books where you could draw DC characters."

When asked about how life has come full circle for him with 'Black Adam', he said: "To grow up and be able to portray one of my most loved superheroes in such a way working with talents such as Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan is like a dream come true for that little kid."



Sharing his experience of working with Pierce Brosnan, Noah said: "It was a huge learning opportunity. When you work with an artiste of Pierce Brosnan's stature, you really get into giving 100 per cent to the character. He is such a fine artiste and has a huge aura and you must respect that whenever you work with a legend. I'm very grateful to have worked with him in the film."

'Black Adam', which also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell and Bodhi Sabongui, has been produced by Warner Bros Pictures. And is currently playing in theatres.

