No Crackers, But 'Yes' To Rangoli, Kaju Katil: Chahatt Khanna On Her Diwali Plans

Diwali is the biggest occasion of celebration for millions of people around the world, and the stars are no exception to this. 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain's Chahatt Khanna is all set to celebrate the festival of lights. Amidst the joyful preparations, she shared her plans for Diwali.

"Every year is the same, as I celebrate Diwali with my family, doing Lakshmi Puja and other rituals, I like to stay authentic," Khanna shared with IANS.

Trying to do something unique near the festive season is the norm for many people. On being asked if she is doing anything differently this year, she said: "This year is definitely different because I have launched a new brand. Work-wise, this year was very successful for me.

One cannot forget about the beautiful dresses and vividly colourful customs that are always sought-after during Diwali. Chahatt mentioned, "I am going to wear a sari this year on Lakshmi Pujan and teach my daughter how to make Rangoli'.

Celebrations are incomplete without the appetising delights that are enjoyed with one's friends and family. On what aroma is going to fill her kitchen this year, Chahatt said: "I usually make snacks and Farsan for my family around Diwali season. I am going to follow the same, but whatever we eat, it's going to be a healthy option. Even in my Diwali parties, you will never find any junk food. My dad makes awesome Kaju katli, so we are going to make that for friends and family too."

Although many consider burning crackers to be an inseparable part of Diwali, Khanna had a different take. "I don't burn crackers. This Diwali, let your inner light lighten up your whole life," she concluded.