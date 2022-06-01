On Wednesday, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Voot Select revealed the web series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum', which would follow India's historic test series victory over Australia in 2021. The non-fiction docu-series will focus on the challenges that the Indian cricket team faced in the lead up to their victory against Australia at their home venue of Gabba.

The Indian team won the test 2-1 and maintained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with their victory at Brisbane's Gabba cricket field.

The series is directed by Pandey, who is best known for thrillers such as 'A Wednesday', 'Baby', 'Naam Shabana', and the sports biography 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Behind-the-scenes video, candid tales from players Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and Hanuma Vihari, as well as the coaches and journalists who covered the India-Australia series, will be featured on the show.

At a time when people were battling and coming to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandey said the Indian team's success provided immense excitement to the cricketing and larger sporting communities.

"The human stories in this cricketing fairy tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society. The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket,” Pandey said in a statement.

"Nothing excited me more than retelling this story which went beyond high-quality cricket, hard work, perseverance, determination , commitment, sportsmanship and decoding the x-factor through the mind of the players which repeated the David Vs.Goliath story," he added.

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said the company's strategy is to entertain viewers with high quality and binge worthy content.

"Our robustly curated content mix and our success with digital-first is a testament to our commitment to provide viewers with game-changing experiences. 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' is the first of the many such narratives and we will continue to explore new genres and avenues that are in sync with our audience's core values,” Rakshit said.

‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ will premiere soon exclusively on Voot Select.

With Inputs From PTI