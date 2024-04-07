Art & Entertainment

Never Say Never Again: Woody Allen Is Still Unsure About When He'll Retire

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller 'Coup de Chance'.

Advertisement

Getty%20images
Woody Allen Photo: Getty images
info_icon

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller 'Coup de Chance'.

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller 'Coup de Chance'.

However, he is unsure whether it will be his last project as he still has lots of ideas but finds trying to obtain financial support for his work tiresome, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Woody told Airmail: "I'm on the fence. I don't want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.”

Advertisement

As per ‘Female First UK’, the veteran director, whose career has spanned over six decades and includes films such as 'Annie Hall' and 'Hannah and Her Sisters', explained that the delay to the release of 'Coup de Chance' has left him disillusioned with the movie industry.

He said that it doesn't matter to him whether it gets distributed in the US or not.

He said: “Once I make it, I don't follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. Now, the distribution is two weeks in a cinema. The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”

Advertisement

Allen, who has insisted there is "no merit" to sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, also had a defiant answer when asked about being "cancelled" by society.

He explained: "Someone asked me about cancel culture and I said If you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture that you want to be cancelled from. Because who wants to be part of this culture?”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained