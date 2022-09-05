Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Shraddha Srinath To Star In Lionsgate India Studios' First Feature Film

Lionsgate India Studios on Monday announced its foray into feature film production with an untitled Hindi movie, starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the upcoming film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade of "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" fame.

At the core of the family drama, which uses comedy as the main premise, is the relationship between a mother and her son.

Lionsgate Studios in India is delighted to announce its maiden Hindi film, said Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate.

"With Milind at the helm of it, each character has been cast perfectly to depict this beautiful story that we’re sure audiences will love. We are running at a rapid pace with 8-10 grand projects in the pipeline, within a year - expect big announcements coming your way soon from the Lionsgate India Studios' desk," Jain said in a statement.

Dhaimade said he is excited about collaborating with Lionsgate India Studios.

"For me, it’s very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film, since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients that are necessary to put the film together have already been decided.

"I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios’ vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story," added the filmmaker.

Kapoor said she fell in love with the film's script the moment she read it.

"It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart," the "Jugjugg Jeeyo" star said.

Kaushal described the film as "an ode to all the mothers, their wishes and sacrifices".

"I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir, Lionsgate India Studios and Neetu ji on this special project," the "Shiddat" actor said.

Srinath, best known for films such as "Vikram Vedha" and "Jersey", said she is happy to be part of this project.

"This is a sweet, warm, delightful script. I remember smiling from ear to ear while reading it. We are all so busy watching and making dark, thrilling, and mind-bending content; there aren't enough films that focus on moments and relationships and the simplicity of life.

"I'd watched Milind sir's previous work way before I met him and truly enjoyed watching 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday'. I'm glad Lionsgate India Studios sees the film for the gem that it is. I can't wait to breathe life into the character and create magic on screen," she added.

Since last year through STARZ streaming service Lionsgate Play, the studio has produced shows across genres such as the urban slice-of-life comedy "Hiccups & Hookups", young adult drama "Jugaadistan", and "Feels Like Home", a coming-of-age series.