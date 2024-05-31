Neena Gupta Says It Was 'Challenging' To Shoot For 'Panchayat 3' At 47 Degrees Celsius

Amazon Prime Video’s most loved show ‘Panchayat’ is back on OTT with a new season. Neena Gupta has returned to the show with her character, Manju Devi. The actor is receiving praise and love from her fans on social media for her role. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how challenging it was to shoot for the series at 47 degrees Celsius.
In a conversation with Indian Express, Neena Gupta talked about how she managed to shoot for ‘Panchayat 3’ at 47 degrees Celsius. She recalled what went behind the scenes when she shot the scene where she had to fall from the bike. The actor said, “There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that’s why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye (one should work hard), it was fun.”
In the same interview, Gupta thanked her stars for getting the opportunity to work in ‘Panchayat’ and multiple other shows and movies in her kitty. She added, “I thank God for it at least twice-thrice every day for this phase, I got Panchayat and other work. At this point, I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life. Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai, kaam hai toh jeevan sukhi rehta hai (It is difficult when there is no work, life is good when there is work).”
‘Panchayat 3’ stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa in lead roles. The new season revolves around Abhishek Tripathy’s return to Phulera as Sachiv Ji.