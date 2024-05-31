Neena Gupta Says It Was 'Challenging' To Shoot For 'Panchayat 3' At 47 Degrees Celsius

In a conversation with Indian Express, Neena Gupta talked about how she managed to shoot for ‘Panchayat 3’ at 47 degrees Celsius. She recalled what went behind the scenes when she shot the scene where she had to fall from the bike. The actor said, “There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that’s why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye (one should work hard), it was fun.”