Neena Gupta Reveals Details About ‘Panchayat 3’ Shoot: I Was Burning, Complaining To Myself

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is gearing up for the release of ‘Panchayat 3’, which will release on May 28. Now ahead of the highly-anticipated series, Neena revealed how it was not an easy season to shoot since it was shot in the summer due to actors’ scheduling issues. She also mentioned how the heat had reached an unbearable point one day, and she was almost burning.
“I am happiest when I am working. At that time, I am not bothered about sand, 47-degree heat, and all if the work is good. When we did Season 3 of Panchayat, we again shot in peak summer because of date issues of people. We would keep wet clothes on our faces and necks. No matter how many umbrellas you have, when you are getting ready for a shot, before ‘sound’ and ‘action’, some time is taken to get the shot ready,” the actress told Mirchi Plus.
She further recalled a particular scene when she was standing under the blazing sun, and the director said ‘sound, action’. Neena stated, “The umbrellas were removed. But it took some time to get the shot started, and I was burning. I was complaining to myself, saying, ‘Ye kya hai? (What is this?)’ Then I realized, and this is very important in life, that you can’t run away from this, you have to give the shot. So, accept it, and the moment I did that, I was okay.”
The trailer of ‘Panchayat 3’ was released earlier this month, and unveiled how a new secretary is coming to the district this season. However, due to some reasons, the old secretary Jitendra Kumar is called back while everyone tries to better their image as the Panchayat elections come closer.
The latest season of the comedy series brings back the original star cast of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series is written by Chandan Kumar and created by TVF.