After a long wait of two years, the third season of 'Panchayat' is back. Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, dropped the much-awaited trailer of the slice-of-life drama series. The show stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik among others in key roles. Set in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, 'Panchayat 3' promises to be filled with more humour, drama and some heart touching moments.
For those unaware, 'Panchayat Season 2' ended with Abhishek Tripathi’ aka Sachiv ji's (Jitendra Kumar) job in danger after Pradhan-Pati (Raghubir Yadav) had an argument with a local politician. 'Panchayat 3' trailer opens with Abhishek saying that he isn’t going anywhere. In the trailer, he declares, “Achha bhala resign kar chuka tha, vapas aa gaya iss gaon mein (I resigned from this job for the good, but I came back to this village).”
From the trailer, we get a hint that murky politics will take over Phulera and Abhishek has to try hard how to deal with it amidtst his studies and his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa), Pradhan-Pati's daughter. The trailer of 'Panchayat 3' shows Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) trying to overthrow Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) with the help of a local politician. The rivalry between them intensifies and it will be a treat to watch the conflict which is filled with humour and some hard-hitting dialogues.
Watch 'Panchayat 3' trailer here.
The first season released on Prime Video in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and second season premiered in 2022. Both seasons garnered lots of love and appreciation. Like the previous seasons, this season of Panchayat also promises to have raw and light-hearted visual storytelling that will come alive with the stellar star cast. It will be a total family-entertainer. 'Panchayat 3' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 28.