From the trailer, we get a hint that murky politics will take over Phulera and Abhishek has to try hard how to deal with it amidtst his studies and his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa), Pradhan-Pati's daughter. The trailer of 'Panchayat 3' shows Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) trying to overthrow Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) with the help of a local politician. The rivalry between them intensifies and it will be a treat to watch the conflict which is filled with humour and some hard-hitting dialogues.