Neena Gupta Recalls How A Director Approached Her And Sunita Rajwar For The Same Role

In a conversation with India Today, Neena Gupta recalled an incident from the initial days of her career. She recalled how a director had approached her and Sunita Rajwar for the same role. She expressed her shock because both the actors look ‘different’ and she could not understand why the director approached both of them to play the same character. She said, “I kept wondering why would she reach out to both of us if she didn’t want to cast me. Sunita and I are very good friends, but we look so different from each other, so how can one approach both of us for the same role? There are no similarities.”