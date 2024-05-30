Art & Entertainment

Neena Gupta Recalls How A Director Approached Her And Sunita Rajwar For The Same Role

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta recalled how a director had approached Sunita Rajwar and her for the same role. She also talked about feeling jealous when she loses out roles to her peers.

Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar Photo: Instagram
After delivering an endearing performance as Manju Devi in the previous seasons of ‘Panchayat’, the actor is back on the OTT screen in her role for ‘Panchayat 3.’ As the actor is reeling with the love that is being showered on her for her portrayal, she recently revealed that she was approached for a role that was also offered to Sunita Rajwar.

In a conversation with India Today, Neena Gupta recalled an incident from the initial days of her career. She recalled how a director had approached her and Sunita Rajwar for the same role. She expressed her shock because both the actors look ‘different’ and she could not understand why the director approached both of them to play the same character. She said, “I kept wondering why would she reach out to both of us if she didn’t want to cast me. Sunita and I are very good friends, but we look so different from each other, so how can one approach both of us for the same role? There are no similarities.”

In the same interview, the actor candidly revealed that she does experience jealousy when another actor lands the role that she had auditioned for. She continued, “There is a bit of jealousy. I feel jealous when my friends or contemporaries bag parts and I don’t, but I also take it in a good spirit.”

Interestingly, Gupta and Rajwar share the screen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat.’ Rajwar plays the role of Kranti Devi. On the work front, Gupta was last seen in ‘Kaagaaz 2’ where she shared the screen with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Darshan Kumar, and Smriti Kalra. On the other hand, Rajwar was recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival to represent her film, ‘Santosh’, in the Un Certain Regard section.

