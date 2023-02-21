Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Glad Ranveer Singh Played For His Team

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Glad Ranveer Singh Played For His Team

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 6:08 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Dwayne Wade's team, received words of appreciation from Greek-Nigerian basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also coached the winning team of Wade.

Ranveer, who has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, represented India and joined the likes of Marvel superhero Simu Liu, wrestler The Miz, star of the movie 'Glass Onion' Janelle Monae, rapper 21 Savage, and many other celebs and entertainers at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

In a video shared by Ranveer's fan club, Giannis can be heard saying, "You gotta hit the people with the speech you give them before the game, you said be bold, be brave and I loved that. He (Ranveer) said 'Be Bold, Be The Moment, Be Courageous. Let's go win'. I loved it, I loved it."

He added, "The tenacity our team had today if this guy (Ranveer) was not on our team, we wouldn't have it. He brought energy to our team. It was our soul, you know, he is the fire that keeps our building warm at night, he was the fire to that."

