National Award Winner Thota Tharani's Daughter To Join Him As Art Director In 'Gentleman 2'

Thota Tharani, who is considered a legend in the world of art direction, has worked on cult classics and blockbusters like 'Nayagan', 'Thalapathy', 'Sivaji', 'Rudhramadevi' and 'Gentleman'.

Thota Tharini, KT Kunjumon, Rohini Tharini IANS

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 8:07 pm

Rohini Tharani, the daughter of well-known National Award-winning Art director Thota Tharani, will join her illustrious father in taking care of the art direction department of director A Gokul Krishna's upcoming big-budget film, 'Gentleman 2'.

The film, which is being produced by K T Kunjumon, known for having introduced ace director Shankar to the film industry, has music by Marakathamani (M.M.Keeravani), and cinematography by Ajayan Vincent. Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal are the heroines of the film, the hero of which is to be announced soon.

Taking to Twitter, K T Kunjumon made the announcement. He tweeted, "Proud to announce that legend Thotta Tharani and his daughter Rohini Tharani will be (the) project designer(s) of Gentleman Film International's mega project 'Gentleman 2' that is directed by A Gokul Krishna."


Thota Tharani, who is considered a legend in the world of art direction, has worked on cult classics and blockbusters like 'Nayagan', 'Thalapathy', 'Sivaji', 'Rudhramadevi' and 'Gentleman' and is now working on Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

