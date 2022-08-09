Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' To Stream On Prime Video From August 11

Naga Chaitanya-starrer "Thank You" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya Instagram: @nagachaitanyafanss

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 8:54 pm

Naga Chaitanya-starrer "Thank You" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the Telugu movie was released in theatres on July 22 and also featured Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Dubbed as a "feel-good, coming-of-age" film, "Thank You" revolves around a successful businessman who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after a life-altering incident.

Related stories

Nagarjuna On Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood Debut: Great To See Him Grow As Actor

Naga Chaitanya Says His South Indian Hindi Is The Reason He Rejected Bollywood Offers

Naga Chaitanya Reacts When Asked About Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I'm Just Gonna Smile’

Chaitanya, whose Hindi debut movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" will also release on August 11 in theatres, said "Thank You" is a film that will make audiences relate to the emotional journey of his character.

"The film sheds light on the importance of showing gratitude, and how one should be thankful for every good and bad thing in life. We have to express ourselves fully. I think that will be the biggest takeaway for the audience from the movie. 

"I am very delighted to bring this romantic drama closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kumar, known for films such as "Yavarum Nalam", "24", "Manam" and "Hello", said working on the movie was a heartwarming experience for him.

"After I read the script and sat with it through the pandemic, I empathised with this emotion and it was so powerful that it was a blessing to have such a powerful team come together to tell this story with me.

"I resonated with this idea so much that I felt like everybody should live this story and experience it. With Prime Video backing it - I’m confident that it’s such a global platform which allows the kind of reach I have hoped for, with such a personal yet universally relevant story," Kumar added.

"Thank You" is produced by Kumar and Sireesh of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Naga Chaitanya Thank You Movie Amazon Prime Video Live Streaming Vikram K Kumar Telugu Film Raashi Khanna Malavika Nair
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu