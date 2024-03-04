Mukul Chadda Pitches For Gender Identity Dialogue In New Film With Wife Rasika Dugal

Art & Entertainment

Actor Mukul Chadda has talked about the significance of films starting conversations on issues such as gender identity, the social conditioning of desire, and what desire might mean for different genders, in new film 'Fairy Folk' with wife Rasika Dugal.

March 4, 2024
"Issues such as gender identity and fluidity, sexual orientation, and the social trappings around them, are important issues of our time. Films that reflect those issues, even as conversation starters, do trigger something in people, as we're seen with the reactions people have had to our film, 'Fairy Folk',” said Mukul.

The actor said that there are no attempts to answer such difficult questions, but ‘Fairy Folk’ raises them.

“I'm proud to be a part of a project that has had people thinking about such issues long after they've watched the movie," Mukul concluded.

'Fairy Folk' is directed by Karan Gour. It revolves around questions of love and sexuality, which takes centre stage .

