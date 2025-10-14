MTV To Shut Down Music Channels After 40 Years; Netizens Call It 'End Of An Era'

Another user, recalling his old days, called MTV was not just a channel but a 'vibe', and 'a world of its own'. "It was my YouTube, my Instagram, my escape. From MTV Bakra to MTV Select and MTV Funtoosh to MTV Unplugged those shows shaped an entire generation’s sense of music, fun, and freedom. Thank you, MTV — for the laughter, the rebellion, and the soundtrack of my growing years. You’ll always be more than just television," he wrote.