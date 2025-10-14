MTV To Shut Down Music Channels After 40 Years; Netizens Call It 'End Of An Era'

For over 40 years, MTV brought music videos and pop icons into homes across the world and shaped youth culture
After nearly 40 years on air, MTV is ending its music legacy by shutting down its five UK music channels by December 31, 2025. The channels — MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live are shutting down.
The news was announced by Paramount Global on October 12, 2025. Contrary to misconceptions, MTV is not closing the curtain entirely. Its flagship channel, MTV HD, will continue to air, and it will now focus mainly on non-music content and reality TV shows.
For the unversed, Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles was the first music video aired on MTV on August 1, 1981.
Netizens reactions to MTV music channels shutdown
Millennials who grew up in the 90s, listening to the chartbuster songs, are heartbroken and turned nostalgic, recalling the fond memories associated with MTV. They took to social media to express their disappointment.
An X user remembered his teenage days in the late 90s, when he would try his best to reach home after school by 2 pm, not to miss out on watching the show MTV Select, hosted by Nikhil Chinnapa.
Have a look at the social media reactions to MTV's shutdown of music channels
Another user, recalling his old days, called MTV was not just a channel but a 'vibe', and 'a world of its own'. "It was my YouTube, my Instagram, my escape. From MTV Bakra to MTV Select and MTV Funtoosh to MTV Unplugged those shows shaped an entire generation’s sense of music, fun, and freedom. Thank you, MTV — for the laughter, the rebellion, and the soundtrack of my growing years. You’ll always be more than just television," he wrote.
Why is MTV shutting down music channels?
Reportedly, the decision is taken due to the changing viewing habits, as audiences are now more interested in YouTube, TikTok, and other streaming services for music instead of television.
Paramount, the parent company, is said to be planning to shut down MTV music channels in other countries, including Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil.
This decision comes after Paramount Global's recent merger with Skydance Media. It wants to cut the expenses by up to $500 million across its global operations, as per a report in the BBC.