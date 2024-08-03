When Wes Ball announced that he would be helming the fourth installment in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot film series, avid lovers of the franchise took note. They expected the movie to be on par with all the previous nine films of the franchise. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ was released in theatres in May. As opposed to the budget of $160 million, the film fetched over $397 million at the global box office. It appealed to the fans and the critics alike. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to add this sci-fi to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.’