When Wes Ball announced that he would be helming the fourth installment in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot film series, avid lovers of the franchise took note. They expected the movie to be on par with all the previous nine films of the franchise. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ was released in theatres in May. As opposed to the budget of $160 million, the film fetched over $397 million at the global box office. It appealed to the fans and the critics alike. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to add this sci-fi to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Story
This movie is set generations after the death of Caesar. Apes have come together and have formed multiple clans of their own, while humans now live as scavengers in the forests. Caesar’s words have been twisted by the Proximus Caesar (played by Kevin Durand) who hunts down humans to get more advanced than them. The story revolves around Noa (played by Owen Teague) and his Eagle Clan. Noa comes face to face with Mae (played by Freya Allan) when she follows him to his village and breaks his egg. Looking for Mae, Proximus Caesar razes down Noa’s home and his family.
In search of his clan, Noa sets off into unchartered territories. He meets Raka (played by Peter Macon) who tells him the truth about Caesar and how humans and apes used to live side by side in the times of Caesar. Proximus Caesar finds Noa, Raka, and Mae. He hunts them down and Raka is killed in the fight. Noa and Mae are taken to his clan where they meet other apes who have now bowed down to him. The story revolves around how Noa takes charge and frees the apes from the tyrannical rule of Proximus Caesar.
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Performances
The movie rests entirely on the shoulders of Owen Teague who plays the role of Noa. When you compare his performance with that of Caesar’s (played by Andy Serkis), it kind of misses the mark. But when you see the film as a standalone film and not compare it to the previous works, you can appreciate his performance. As Noa, Teague has delivered a fantastic performance that makes you root for him as the hero. His layered performance steals the show as he beautifully captures Noa’s growth in the runtime of the film. His camaraderie with Anaya and Soona is endearing to watch. He steals the limelight in the climax when he takes center stage. His dialogue delivery keeps you glued throughout.
Peter Macon as Raka is the most heartwarming character in the movie. His character exudes a sense of maternal instinct not just to Noa but to Mae as well. His performance will make you smile and leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Macon has delivered a stellar performance as he embodies Raka’s kindness and warmth with perfection. He did not have much screen time and that is the only complaint that I have of his character.
Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar is the perfect antagonist. His character contrasts well with Noa’s. Durand has played the role of a villainous ape with conviction. The dialogue delivery, body language, and diction are confident and fitting of a ruler. His performance is striking and every time he comes on the screen, his aura makes you realize that danger is close.
Freya Allan as Mae did not have much to do in almost three-fourths of the film. She is scared and unsure of what next step to take. She primarily has a reactionary role as she follows Noa and Raka and runs away from Proximus Caesar. But it is only in the climax that she comes out of her shell, and we see a confident Mae. The flip her character takes in the climax was something that maybe all of us had seen coming but the way she maneuvered this predictable outcome with her polished performance is commendable.
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Wes Ball is the name behind ‘The Maze Runner’ series. The director has proved his prowess with ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.’ Despite its runtime, the movie has zero moments which makes you want to hit the skip button. Every element in the movie serves a purpose and all the loose ends are cohesively tied up towards the end. The movie runs the risk of missing out on elements, because frankly speaking, there are a lot of them. But Ball has given his attention to every minute detail in the movie and has given us a visually appealing film.
The movie has been written by Josh Friedman and it metaphorically covers quite a lot of interesting themes, such as the spectrum of human emotions, evolution, and the human urge to always save itself. The movie excellent commentary on human beings and their relationship with other beings who can pose a threat to them. The plot is well-written and the characters are fleshed out quite well. Every ape has a personality that is quite distinct from the other. The dialogues make you ponder without being preachy.
Apart from the script and direction, the appeal of the film also lies in the camera work and the production design. One of the most stunning examples of camerawork is seen at the beginning of the movie when Noa falls as he grabs an eagle egg. The camera smoothly pans along with Noa as he falls into a deep chasm and imparts a sense of adrenaline. The production design – from the forests to the colonies to even Proximus Caesar’s Kingdom – exudes brilliance.
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Cast & Crew
Director: Wes Ball
Writer: Josh Friedman
Cast: Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, Lydia Peckham, Travis Jeffery, Freya Allan, William H Macy
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 hours 24 minutes
Languages: English
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
The key to being able to enjoy ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ is to see it as a standalone film and not compare it to the previous installments. It does fall short when you compare it to the previous films because it is not as layered as the former ones. But Wes Ball makes the film his own without making it look like a tribute. The film has great pacing throughout, except for the middle parts where it starts shaking. However, the climax makes up for the shaky pacing. The movie is thoughtful and a delight for a weekend binge. I am going with 4 stars.