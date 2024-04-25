Art & Entertainment

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Disney Films Actors In Ape Costumes By The Golden Gate Bridge - View Pics

Catch a glimpse of 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' actors in full ape regalia by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. See the stunning promotional shots from San Francisco's Chrissy Field.

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
San Francisco's Chrissy Field with the Golden Gate Bridge in the back becomes the backdrop for a unique promotion of 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes'. This features actors in ape costumes on horseback. The camera crew filmed them at the location for a promotional video or event of Disney.

The ape costumes look so authentic and real that it would give actual apes a run for their money. If the ape-costumed actors weren't sitting atop horse, it would be difficult for anyone to figure out whether they are actors in costume or just actual apes.

The pictures from the shoot are going viral all over social media as people are dying to catch the next film in the franchise. Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy and many others are part of the film. It is set to hit theatres all over the world on May 10.

View the captivating images right here:

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
Actors wearing ape costumes wait for their cue as they ride on horseback at Chrissy Field as ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ is promoted in the city in San Francisco.

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Photo: Lea Suzuki
