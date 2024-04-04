Art & Entertainment

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Director Wes Ball Reveals Movie Was Shot In Real Locations With Minimal CGI

The trailer of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ was released recently. Director Wes Ball revealed that he shot the entire movie majorly on the location.

Advertisement

IMDb
Wes Ball Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Recently, a major update about the fourth film from the ‘Planet Of Apes’ franchise was revealed. After a long wait, the trailer of the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ was released. The trailer has already started making waves on social media for its visuals and cinematography. In a recent interview, director Wes Ball revealed that the movie was shot almost entirely on the location.

In a recent conversation with Collider, Wes Ball revealed that he wanted the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ to look as real as possible. The director shot the film by blending CGI and on-location shooting. He said, “We probably had one blue screen set on the movie. For the most part, we’re out in real locations shooting with real actors. They happen to be in these funny dots with this stupid camera in their face everywhere, which they eventually kind of forget about, but you make it like a live-action movie.”

Advertisement

Ball continued, “So, ultimately the images up there might be full CG, 100%, which there’s about 30 to 40 minutes of full CG, which I don’t think people will be able to tell, there’s some scenes that you would never guess, just because that’s how it had to get done. But it all started from a real camera, and a real world with real, physical actions.”

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ follows after the reign of Caesar. The story follows Noa as he makes a choice that will define how humans and apes interact in the world. Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, William H. Macy, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Sara Wiseman, the movie will be released in cinemas on May 10.

Advertisement

A still from the trailer of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ - YouTube
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Trailer Review: Noa Fights For The Right And Joins Forces With Humans

BY Snigdha Nalini

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony