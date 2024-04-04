In a recent conversation with Collider, Wes Ball revealed that he wanted the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ to look as real as possible. The director shot the film by blending CGI and on-location shooting. He said, “We probably had one blue screen set on the movie. For the most part, we’re out in real locations shooting with real actors. They happen to be in these funny dots with this stupid camera in their face everywhere, which they eventually kind of forget about, but you make it like a live-action movie.”