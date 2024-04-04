Recently, a major update about the fourth film from the ‘Planet Of Apes’ franchise was revealed. After a long wait, the trailer of the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ was released. The trailer has already started making waves on social media for its visuals and cinematography. In a recent interview, director Wes Ball revealed that the movie was shot almost entirely on the location.
In a recent conversation with Collider, Wes Ball revealed that he wanted the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ to look as real as possible. The director shot the film by blending CGI and on-location shooting. He said, “We probably had one blue screen set on the movie. For the most part, we’re out in real locations shooting with real actors. They happen to be in these funny dots with this stupid camera in their face everywhere, which they eventually kind of forget about, but you make it like a live-action movie.”
Advertisement
Ball continued, “So, ultimately the images up there might be full CG, 100%, which there’s about 30 to 40 minutes of full CG, which I don’t think people will be able to tell, there’s some scenes that you would never guess, just because that’s how it had to get done. But it all started from a real camera, and a real world with real, physical actions.”
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ follows after the reign of Caesar. The story follows Noa as he makes a choice that will define how humans and apes interact in the world. Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, William H. Macy, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Sara Wiseman, the movie will be released in cinemas on May 10.