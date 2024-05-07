‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics

The premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ turned out to be a star-studded event with people from different backgrounds coming in for a great time. Stars like Freya Allan, William H. Macy and many others came in for the film premiere and got clicked on the red carpet.
Advertisement
1. Freya Allan
Freya Allan arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
2. William H. Macy
William H. Macy arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.
3. Peter Macon
Peter Macon arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
4. Lydia Peckham
Lydia Peckham arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
5. Owen Teague
Owen Teague arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
6. Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.