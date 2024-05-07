Hollywood

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics

The premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ turned out to be a star-studded event with people from different backgrounds coming in for a great time. Stars like Freya Allan, William H. Macy and many others came in for the film premiere and got clicked on the red carpet. Here are a few pics from the movie premiere.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
The premiere of 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' turned out to be a star-studded event with people from different backgrounds coming in for a great time. Stars like Freya Allan, William H. Macy and many others came in for the film premiere and got clicked on the red carpet.

Here are a few pics from the movie premiere:

1. Freya Allan

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Freya Allan arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

2. William H. Macy

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
William H. Macy arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

3. Peter Macon

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Peter Macon arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

4. Lydia Peckham

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Lydia Peckham arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

5. Owen Teague

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Owen Teague arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

6. Kathryn Newton

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Kathryn Newton arrives at the premiere of ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ in Los Angeles.

