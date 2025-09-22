If On A Winter’s Night Review | Sanju Surendran Excavates Doldrums Of Love In An Unfamiliar City

The story of the couple wends into a portrait of life in an alien city. There’s so much to constantly mediate, delicately traverse—language, culture, a way of life. While there are promises of freedom from a repressive family, there’s also an unforgiving flux in which outsiders are constantly kept. Within the flick of a moment, you might find your home—clinched on tight resources—wrested away. Is stable anchorage a fleeing illusion, then? How do you build a future with endless dread? To immigrants, the city is unsparing, skeptical. The landlady sneers about maintaining social class and respectability, while two friends, Simon (Jitheesh R Samuel) and Gopika (Arathy KB), often crash at their flat. For Abhi and Sara, a place of their own is overrun by the latter duo in the quest of shelter, workaday and emotional. Home is slippery, fragile, changing meaning and dimension for individuals in variant contexts. Each flails for a shard of it, hoping to lean on the generosities of others before making a foothold.