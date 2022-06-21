Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Move On: Samantha Prabhu Dismisses Claims Of Planting Fake Stories About Naga Chaitanya

Actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in October 2017 and announced their separation last year. The actress has been at the receiving end of several personal attacks since her public announcement of the divorce. 

Move On: Samantha Prabhu Dismisses Claims Of Planting Fake Stories About Naga Chaitanya
Updated: 21 Jun 2022 3:23 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday called out a publication for its report claiming she was behind "fake stories" regarding her former husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Prabhu and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last year.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the 'Family Man' star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor said wrote people need to "grow up". 

The actress expressed her frustration on her Twitter account.

Prabhu, 35, has been at the receiving end of several personal attacks since her public announcement of the divorce. 

Last year, the actress had put a statement responding to "false rumors and stories" being spread in the media against her and said a divorce is "an extremely painful process" but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she had written. 

On the work front, the actress will be starring in a pan-India project 'Yashoda', Gunasekhar's directorial 'Shaakuntalam' and the Indian version of Prime Video's 'Citadel'. She will be making her Hollywood debut with BAFTA winner Philip John's movie 'Arrangements of Love'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

