Mouni Roy Talks About Her Role In ‘Brahmastra’, Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Has A ‘Guest Appearance’ In Ayan Mukerji’s Film

Mouni Roy talks about playing the antagonist in ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair.

Mouni Roy; Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Brahmastra'
Mouni Roy; Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Brahmastra'

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:46 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from Brahmastra leaked online a couple of days back and fans have since then been wondering what role the actor is playing in the Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. In fact, there have been speculations that SRK has been roped in to play a special role of Vanarastra in the film. 

While there has been no update from the makers or the actor about his role, actress Mouni Roy has talked about the same in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. Mouni mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name when she spoke about her co-actors in ‘Brahmastra’. On working with the stars in the film, she said, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

Check out SRK’s leaked pictures:

Coming to her role as the antagonist, Mouni revealed that she started working on ‘Brahmastra’ years ago and was actually approached for a special appearance. “I came on board as a special appearance to it becoming a lengthier role, to me becoming the antagonist and the main villain in the film,” The ‘Naagin’ actress said, and added, “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played.”

‘Brahmastra’ is slated to release in theatres on September 9. It is planned as a trilogy and will be released in multiple languages across the country. 

Talking about the world of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan had earlier mentioned on Instagram, “All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th – it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!”

‘Brahmastra’ is Ayan’s third project, the first two being ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, both starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Art & Entertainment
