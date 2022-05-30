Monday, May 30, 2022
Miranda's Victim: Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson Join Andy Garcia And Donald Sutherland For The Courtroom Drama

‘Miranda’s Victim’ will chronicle the true story of Trish Weir, played by Abigail Breslin, who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia And Donald Sutherland will headline the cast of the movie.

Updated: 30 May 2022 2:35 pm

Actors Abigail Breslin and Luke Wilson are set to feature in an upcoming courtroom drama movie. Titled ‘Miranda’s Victim’, the film comes from filmmaker Michelle Danner of ‘The Runner’ fame, according to Deadline.

The movie, which will also feature veteran actors Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland, is currently in production in New Jersey.

‘Miranda’s Victim’ will chronicle the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation.

Wilson will play Lawrence Turoff, the country prosecutor that convinces Trish to testify and helps her bring her aggressor to justice, with Garcia as public defender Alvin Moore, who takes on Miranda’s case.

Sutherland will star as Judge Wren, who convicts Miranda for the rape of Weir.

J Craig Stiles and George Kolber have penned the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Danner, Kolber, Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri.

[With Inputs From PTI]

