Singer Miley Cyrus, recently performed at Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. During the performance, she hinted at her and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage while helping a couple get engaged at her concert.



According to Daily Mail, the singer invited the gay couple on stage for the proposal and said, "Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” As per Latestly, the singer congratulated the couple and said, “Mine was a f***ing disaster.”



Cyrus was first linked with Hemsworth in 2008, after they starred in ‘The Last Song’. The couple got engaged in 2012 but broke up in the following year. However, the rekindled their relationship in 2015 and got married in December 2018. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t even last for a year before she was captured kissing Kaitlynn Carter.



At that time, Cyrus’s representative said, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers”



Cyrus and Kaitlynn’s romance only lasted for a month. Cyrus was linked with Australian singer, Cody Simpson for about 10 months. Commenting on the relationship, Simpson said that it was ‘just one of those phases…everything ended fairly amicably.’



He also said, "I'd known her for a long time at that point. We went from kind of being good friends to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while.”



On the other hand, Hemsworth dated ‘Dynasty’ actor Maddison Brown before model Gabriella Brooks.