Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Says Her Marriage With Actor Liam Hemsworth Was 'A F***ing Disaster'

Singer Miley Cyrus called her marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth, 'A f***ing disaster' at the Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. She commented this when she was helping a gay couple with their engagement proposal on stage.

Miley Cyrus Says Her Marriage With Actor Liam Hemsworth Was 'A F***ing Disaster'
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:13 pm

Singer Miley Cyrus, recently performed at Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. During the performance, she hinted at her and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage while helping a couple get engaged at her concert. 


According to Daily Mail, the singer invited the gay couple on stage for the proposal and said, "Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” As per Latestly, the singer congratulated the couple and said, “Mine was a f***ing disaster.” 

Related stories

BTS To Perform In India? Here Are Five International Singers Who Have Rocked The Stage Here

Liam Hemsworth Gets Trolled By Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Message


Cyrus was first linked with Hemsworth in 2008, after they starred in ‘The Last Song’. The couple got engaged in 2012 but broke up in the following year. However, the rekindled their relationship in 2015 and got married in December 2018. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t even last for a year before she was captured kissing Kaitlynn Carter. 


At that time, Cyrus’s representative said, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers”


Cyrus and Kaitlynn’s romance only lasted for a month. Cyrus was linked with Australian singer, Cody Simpson for about 10 months. Commenting on the relationship, Simpson said that it was ‘just one of those phases…everything ended fairly amicably.’


He also said, "I'd known her for a long time at that point. We went from kind of being good friends to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while.”


On the other hand, Hemsworth dated ‘Dynasty’ actor Maddison Brown before model Gabriella Brooks. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Dynasty Art And Entertainment Relationships Cody Simpson Lollapalooza Festival Brazil Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Brazil
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm