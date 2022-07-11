Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Meghan Trainor Wrote Sexy Songs With Her Brothers

Pop star Meghan Trainor has shared that she wrote a number of sexy songs for her new album with her brothers - but it wasn't awkward at all.

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:33 pm

The pop star is set to release her next record 'Takin' It Back' in October and she has opened up about her songwriting process revealing that a number of the saucy tracks on the album were co-created with her siblings Ryan and Justin Trainor, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop show, she talked about her new song Dance About It and explained: "It's like, 'Let's just like hook up and have a good night'. And I'm like, 'God, I'm writing this with my bros.' But it's just like normal for us. We're just writing songs, telling stories."

Meghan became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed baby Riley with husband Daryl Sabara - and she admits her new role as a parent has influenced her music.

The singer said that one of the tracks called Don't I Make It Look Easy is about social media and how it can distort the truth about parenting.

Trainor went on: "I talk about how we post on social media, how easy our life is. We don't post the bad. And I'm like, 'Don't I make being a mom, a hardworking mom look easy?' That's what I'm really talking about. But also, social media's a lie."

She also tackles difficult subject matters including a tricky relationship with a family member in the song Bad For Me.

Trainor added: "I like when people take it into their own world and their own life situations. On TikTok, I see a lot of people telling their stories in it. It makes me emotional and makes me feel like, 'Oh, it's important that we put this out'."

[With Inputs From IANS]

