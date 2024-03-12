Art & Entertainment

Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal: First Pics From The Dreamy Wedding Go Viral

Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal are finally wife and husband. The couple has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony earlier today. The first pictures from the ceremony have flooded social media.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal Photo: Instagram
Meera Chopra has finally tied the knot to longtime boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal. The two had a very intimate wedding ceremony earlier today. Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal have taken to social media to share the first pictures from the marriage ceremony and they are absolutely dreamy.

Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal captioned the wedding pictures as, “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath (sic).”

Check out the pictures right here:

Meera Chopra was looking oh-so-gorgeous as she sported a red lehenga for the marriage ceremony. Rakshit Kejriwal opted to wear an ivory sherwani.

The wedding took place at the Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort. It is located on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. It is a very scenic location and the pictures from the wedding bear witness to the beauty of the location. The mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies were all conducted at the same venue in the past couple of days, and pictures from the same have also flooded social media already.

Many from the film fraternity attended the wedding. Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit, Arjan Bajwa, Gaurav Chopra and many others took time out of their busy schedule to come in for the wedding ceremony and wish the happy couple for their new journey in life. Many close ones of the couple couldn’t come to the wedding and decided to wish the couple on social media.

On the work front, Meera Chopra was recently seen in ‘Safed’, which got massive critical acclaim. She was also seen in films like ‘1920 London’, ‘Section 375’, ‘Gangs Of Ghosts’ and many others. She is the cousin sister to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Mannara Chopra.

Here’s wishing Meera Chopra and Rakshi Kejriwal a lifetime of happiness and all the very best for their new journey together.

