Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's Cousin, Shares March Wedding Plans; Groom's Identity Not Revealed

‘Safed’ actress Meera Chopra, the cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra, is poised to take a step further to embark on a new, exciting chapter of her life as she eagerly looks forward to her wedding scheduled for March. The talented actress has built up suspense regarding who the groom is and kept his identity a secret as she believes it’s still too early to disclose details about him and the intricacies of their wedding arrangements.

