The Chopra family seems to have back-to-back celebrations - be it someone’s success or someone’s wedding. Just on September 24, 2023, a radiant wedding ceremony took place as Parineeti Chopra exchanged vows with her long-time beau, Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. Not only that, just last week, the Chopra family was pouring in congratulatory wishes on Mannara Chopra for making it to the top 5 finalists of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’
Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's Cousin, Shares March Wedding Plans; Groom's Identity Not Revealed
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the spotlight now turns to Meera Chopra. After Priyanka and Parineeti’s turn, the wedding season continues, and anticipation builds for another memorable event in the Chopra family.
‘Safed’ actress Meera Chopra, the cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra, is poised to take a step further to embark on a new, exciting chapter of her life as she eagerly looks forward to her wedding scheduled for March. The talented actress has built up suspense regarding who the groom is and kept his identity a secret as she believes it’s still too early to disclose details about him and the intricacies of their wedding arrangements.
During a brief discussion with Instant Bollywood, the actress shared insights into her upcoming nuptials. The actress expressed her eagerness to walk down the aisle in March. All she mentioned was that the couple is currently looking for a suitable wedding location in Rajasthan.
She stated, “Wedding is in March. Getting married for real. We have finalized a date in the month of March, and we will be getting married in Rajasthan.”
While Meera refrained from divulging into further details, she assured that additional details would be revealed as things start to fall in place, closer to the wedding date. She also revealed that wedding invites have been extended to sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas.
As the buzz surrounding Meera's wedding intensifies, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting more details about this joyous occasion, and to know who the actress is tying the knot with.