Marvel's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Release One Day Early In India

The next instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring Hollywood actor Christ Hemsworth is set to release one day before its scheduled launch in India. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release on July 7 in the country.

On Friday (June 3), Marvel India announced on its social media accounts that the film will be released on July 7, instead of July 8.

Hemsworth reprises his role as the titular lead in 'Thor: Love And Thunder', a role he previously performed in three solo and four Avengers flicks.

The next instalment is led by Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 sensation 'Thor: Ragnarok'. Waititi has reprised his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor. Natalie Portman, who starred in 2011's' Thor' and 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World', will reprise her role as Jane Foster.

In this movie, Thor attempts to find inner peace after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). However, he has to return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who has transformed into the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from annihilating all gods.

Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, is producing the film. Tessa Thompson will play the role of Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander of Sif and Russell Crowe of Zeus.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.