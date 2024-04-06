Art & Entertainment

Mariah Carey's Candid Admission: 'I Don't Read Anything About Myself'

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey does not like to read anything about herself as she treats it like a "coping mechanism" for her global fame.

Instagram
Mariah Carey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"I would say it's writing. It's prayer. It's like these little things that can take you from possibly being in a really bad mood to just being in a better place immediately. And just really being thankful for all scenarios, all the moments that come our way,” she told people.com.

"I don’t read anything written about me. That’s one of my coping mechanisms. It's taking a bath."

When it comes to taking a bath, Carey doesn't really like it when someone else runs her one because they will often get things wrong, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer said: "If someone is kind enough to say ‘OK, I know you're probably going to want to get inside and go in the bath, so I’ll run it for you.’ Well...' They put in too many bubbles. That gets a little bit out of control because then you can't just lay back without getting bubbles all over you.” Therefore, she’s not so much into bubbles.

Carey prefers bath salts.

She added: “And those can really be good, especially if you're a little sore or whatever, you can just soak in bath salts. My latest favourite are the orange ones. They’re really good. Then there's the lavender ones that are really relaxing.”

