Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Says She 'Didn't Fit In' With Beauty Standards Due To Biracial Heritage

Singer Mariah Carey has recalled a moment when she felt she "didn't fit in" with beauty ideals.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 12:31 pm

Singer Mariah Carey has recalled a moment when she felt she "didn't fit in" with beauty ideals. The 52-year-old singer said that her biracial heritage set her apart as "other" when she was growing up in a small town on New York's Long Island. 

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker said that her family, at that time, didn't have the money for her to spend on looking after her appearance.

She told PEOPLE: "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other.' It would've been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn't have the tools for it, meaning we didn't have money."

"For people in the white neighbourhoods where we lived, it was clear that I was mixed with something. I wasn't, like, the little girl living next door, with the silky long hair and freckles," she shared.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's what beauty is supposed to be.' And I didn't fit in with that. I had, like, three shirts, and my hair was textured, honey. But it was several textures, and we were not working together. I don't wanna use the word 'neglected,' but it wasn't a fashion show," Mariah added.

Asked what she'd tell her 12-year-old self, she said: "'Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You'll be okay.' Oh, and I would've said, 'Please don't shave your eyebrows. It's never gonna look good on you.'"

Mariah has channelled her childhood experiences into her new kids' book, "The Christmas Princess", with a positive message at the heart of the story.

She said: "It's a lot about surviving the bullies that are making the main character feel ashamed of who she is. She survives and finds her destiny. Her music rescues her. It's not a Prince Charming who comes in. She saves her own day," she said.

Related stories

Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Show With Serena Williams; Mariah Carey Next

Mariah Carey Sued For Her Hit Track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mariah Carey Singer Mariah Carey Mariah Carey Personal Life Beauty Beauty Standards The Christmas Princess Book Hollywood Singer Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC