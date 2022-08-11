Marathi Film 'Dagadi Chawl 2' Trailer Takes Forward Surya-Arun Gawli's Power Equation

The trailer and poster of Marathi film 'Dagadi Chawl 2' were released on Thursday in the heart of the film's titular physical setting. The film is a sequel to the 2015 Marathi blockbuster inspired by the life of gangster-politician Arun Gawli.

Arun Gawli visited the real Dagadi Chawl with the film's team to unveil the poster and trailer. The trailer gives a glimpse into a different kind of relationship between Surya and Daddy (Arun Gawli). Surya who was once Daddy's right-hand man now hates him and is seen living a simple life with his family out of the clutches of gang war.



Directed by Chandrakant Kanse, 'Dagadi Chawl 2' stars Ankush Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Sawant in key roles. Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has also made her debut in Marathi cinema with the song 'Raghu Pinjryat Ala' in the movie.



Speaking on the launch of the film's trailer, Makarand Deshpande who plays Daddy commented, "My focus was to do justice to the character of Daddy all over again while bringing a new side to him on the table as his life has progressed from the last film. We were so blessed to be celebrated for the first film, that the expectations now are sky high. Seeing the trailer, audiences will realise we have left no stone unturned in bringing an even better experience to them."



The film is inspired by the 80s and early 90s world of crime and gangs and the infamous Dagadi Chawl of Mumbai which is home to Arun Gawli. The tryst of Surya and Daddy became an instant hit amongst the audience.



Director Chandrakant Kanse shared "While we were confident we had made a great film, Dagadi Chawl went on to become an unimaginable hit in the history of Marathi Cinema. We were very excited to revive fans' excitement once again with an ace entertainer. The trailer is sure to leave fans restless for the film's release"



Produced by Mangalamurthy Films and Sangeeta Ahir and Ratkanant Jagtap as the executive producer, 'Dagadi Chawl 2' is set to release on August 19, 2022, in theatres.