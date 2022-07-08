Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Signs Her Third Film - An Action Entertainer

Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar is on a signing spree after her debut with 'Samrat Prithviraj'. She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family' and has also signed the dotted lines for her third film.

undefined
Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 4:45 pm

Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chillar is on a signing spree after her debut with 'Samrat Prithviraj'. She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family' and has also signed the dotted lines for her third film.

Manushi has reportedly signed another big-ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe.

Source told IANS: "Manushi will be leaving soon for the UK, France and other parts of Europe, which are some of the locations for her initial shoot schedule".

The source says, "Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in 'Samrat Prithviraj' in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita."

"Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography."

Details of the project are under wraps.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj Vicky Kaushal Action Thriller Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 