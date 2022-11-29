Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Looks Hauntingly Intense In 'Joram' First Look

The collaboration between Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Devashish Makhija is always a treat to watch be it the short film 'Taandav' or the dark drama 'Bhonsle'. The two have joined the forces again for Makhija's upcoming directorial 'Joram'.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 2:52 pm

The collaboration between Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Devashish Makhija is always a treat to watch be it the short film 'Taandav' or the dark drama 'Bhonsle'. The two have joined the forces again for Makhija's upcoming directorial 'Joram'.

The first look of the film shows Manoj's character with watery eyes as he holds a baby. The film was recently selected at India's Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee shared: "'Joram' comes with a very unique concept. We have shot at very difficult locations and it wouldn't have been possible without the relentless efforts made by the team of studio and the production! It was a real privilege to work on this one, now that our film made it to the likes of Film Bazaar, I am quite stoked."

Devashish Makhija further shared: "'Joram' is my third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. Our previous national award winning film 'Bhonsle' - also started its journey at the Film Bazaar in its co-production Market. And then went on to travel to over 40 festivals, and won an APSA (Asia Pacific Screen Award), before becoming a sleeper hit on OTT in 2020."

'Joram' has been produced by Zee Studios. The cast and crew recently celebrated the wrap of the film and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Manoj Bajpayee
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar