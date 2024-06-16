Maninee De Recalls Shooting For Short Film 'Pravaah -The Flow' Near Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh

The 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress shared that the shoot of the Sharad Malhotra-starrer film was amazing. "There were many incidents during the shoot that will always remain with me. It was freezing cold and windy, and it was nighttime as we were near the Parvati river, in the forest next to it. Navigating that path was quite a challenge. The sequence required Sharad and I to sit on huge rocks, which were freezing. That's something I will never forget," shared Maninee. She went on to say, "There was also a tent that was part of our entire scene, which I think kept us going. It was quite a challenging shoot, and even the next day, we waited for the right light and everything. Shooting in nature has its own challenges, but director Simmer Bhatia and her team really looked after us. The team was great."