'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Growth, Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar is trailing behind Ajay Devgn starrer.

'Maidaan' vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' box office collection
'Maidaan' that hit the screens on April 11, has seen growth on its first Saturday. On day 3, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 5.5 crore (for all languages) at the box office, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total box office collection of 'Maidaan' stands at Rs 15.6 crore, including special previews.

On Wednedsay, on the day of paid previews, the sports drama minted Rs 2.6 crore, on Thursday, on the day of release, it earned Rs 4.5 crore, and on Friday, it saw a dip in its collections as the movie raked in Rs 3 crore and on Saturday, it collected Rs 5.5 crore.

Directed by Amit Sharma, 'Maidaan' is the story of Indian football team's coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie also stars Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel in key roles. The movie is jointly backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

In Outlook India review, Prateek Sur gave 'Maidaan' 4 out of 5 stars and said, ''‘Maidaan’ goes beyond the traditional sports drama genre by delving into the protagonists’ inner journeys as well as their achievements on the field. The movie delves into the numerous sacrifices made by the players and the coach especially, emphasising the human element behind the desire of excellence.'' He added, ''Ajay Devgn’s performance stands out, as it’s a welcome change to see him move away from his bulging-biceped action avatar. The story is compelling and the background score just leaves you feeling satiated to the core. The trailers may have suggested that it was just another copy of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’, but ‘Maidaan’ makes a mark on its own. Overall it’s a Breezy Repeatable Watch.''

'Maidaan' locked horns with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' at the box office. It had a great start as it earned Rs 15.65 crore. On day 2, the collections dropped drastically. The action comedy only minted Rs 7.6 crore and on day 3, the movie raked in Rs 8.5 crore. The total box office collection of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stands at Rs 31.75 crore.

Garima Das gave 2.5 stars out of 5. An excerpt from the movie read: ''This tried and tested template of hero/heroes on a mission to take down a villain is nothing new. It is like old wine in the new bottle. Except for Akshay and Tiger's camaraderie, there isn't anything new to offer. If you are a fan of Akshay and Tiger, give it a try or else you have another option to watch in theatres which won't disappoint you.''

