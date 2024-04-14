'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Growth, Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

In Outlook India review, Prateek Sur gave 'Maidaan' 4 out of 5 stars and said, ''‘Maidaan’ goes beyond the traditional sports drama genre by delving into the protagonists’ inner journeys as well as their achievements on the field. The movie delves into the numerous sacrifices made by the players and the coach especially, emphasising the human element behind the desire of excellence.'' He added, ''Ajay Devgn’s performance stands out, as it’s a welcome change to see him move away from his bulging-biceped action avatar. The story is compelling and the background score just leaves you feeling satiated to the core. The trailers may have suggested that it was just another copy of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’, but ‘Maidaan’ makes a mark on its own. Overall it’s a Breezy Repeatable Watch.''