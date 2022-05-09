Monday, May 09, 2022
Mahhi Vij Recalls The Time When Her Daughter Was On Ventilator

Actress Mahhi Vij recently talked about her pregnancy experience and how difficult it was seeing her daughter being put on a ventilator.

Mahhi Vij, Tara

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:39 pm

Actress Mahhi Vij and actor Jay Bhanushali became the parents of a baby girl in 2019, and they named her Tara. The baby girl has now become a baby influencer with over 2 lakh followers on her Instagram. Actress Kiara Advani has confessed that she is Tara’s fan and actors Kartik Aryan and Salman Khan have been spotted bonding with her as well. Vij said that her life changed after Tara came, but also revealed that her pregnancy was not easy. 

Vij said that she and Bhanushali were trying IVF for a long and Tara was their last attempt. The struggle increased further because Tara was born prematurely and had to be put on ventilator at a point. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Vij said, "I had tried IVF when I was 32 (in 2014) but it didn't click. And then at a certain age a lot of doctors told me I should opt for surrogacy. But Jay wanted to enjoy those nine months, the full period of having a child and going to see the ultrasound every month. He said, 'I want to enjoy that journey, so this is going to be the last try, after this I'll not force you.' Because IVF is not an easy journey, emotionally you feel drained, your health, your mental health, goes for a toss.”

She continued, "Tara was our last try, and it clicked. After that even if I was being given 100 injections I wouldn't feel the pain because I knew that this is for my daughter. Then Tara was a premature baby. That time also, I broke once when she was not leaving the ventilator. But otherwise, I am very positive. I thought she will get better definitely, nothing will happen to her. This is her part where she has to be in the NICU. When you don't do anything bad, you're always positive that whatever will happen it will be good.”

Recently, Vij had another traumatic experience when she was travelling with Tara in a car. She posted on Twitter that a person ‘banged her car’ and gave her rape threats. She was seeking help from Mumbai Police via Twitter. 

