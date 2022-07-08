Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt Spills The Beans About The Song 'Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla'

Well-known filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt will be seen promoting their film 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

undefined
Bollywood producer-director Mahesh Bhatt PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 1:36 pm

Well-known filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt will be seen promoting their film 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

After looking at the performances by contestants on a few of the hit numbers from his movies, Mahesh Bhatt shares an interesting anecdote from the shooting days of the song, 'Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla'. This is a famous track from Pooja Bhatt-starrer 1998 movie, 'Zakhm'.

He says: "I feel time is the biggest critic. This song was written by Anand Bakshi and the music was composed by M M Kreem sahab and it was first released in 1998."

"I can still recall how to explain the situation to them, we cited examples from our own lives, such as the fact that our father used to come to the house very late and then when they used to come home our mom had an expression which would say things like 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand nikla'."

"We always think these thoughts or words are too complicated, but these words come out of the heart and reach everybody's heart. And now if a song that was composed in 1998 is still being heard, then it means that music always has a heart-to-heart connection that has also reached these kids," he adds.

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Superstar Singer 2 Judaa Hoke Bhi Upcoming Bollywood Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads