Maharashtra CM Launches 'Dharmaveer 2' Movie Poster

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday released the poster of the Marathi movie Dharmaveer 2, the sequel of the biopic based on his political mentor and Shiv Sena stalwart late Anand Dighe.

CM Eknath Shinde with Actor Bobby Deol
The first part of the movie was released in 2022, just before Shinde led a revolt against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June.

Dighe has become one of the icons for the Shinde Sena and recognised as one of the prominent leaders along with party founder Bal Thackeray.

Dharmaveer 2, set to be released on August 9, just two months before the state assembly elections, also features a character based on CM Shinde.

"Dighe saheb will become immortal through the movie, and people will get inspiration from him," Shinde said, adding that he was trying to walk in the footsteps of his mentor.

The first part of the movie was released in 2022. Written and directed by Pravin Tarde, the film featured Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Makarand Paddhye, Snehal Tarde and Shruti Marathe in the lead roles.

Dighe died in August 2001 due to cardiac arrest in a Thane-based hospital where he was admitted after a road accident.

